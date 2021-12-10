Murilo Benício lives a romance with Cecilia Malan, journalist for Globo

Murilo Benício, 50, and Globo journalist Cecília Malan, 38, are having a very discreet romance. splash found that the actor, who will be in the remake of “Pantanal”, has been torn between recording moments and time off visiting his beloved outside Brazil.

The relationship between the two globals has already become a topic in the corridors of the channel in London. However, as “runner’s gossip” runs fast, the journalist’s colleagues from Rio and São Paulo are also already commenting and showing surprise that the two have started their romantic relationship, as they live in different countries.

On social networks, the two, who are not likely to publish many moments of intimacy, show no signs of the relationship. Except for the fact that the actor, who has 452,000 followers on Instagram and only follows 87 people, follows only one journalist: Cecília Malan. The Globo correspondent does not follow the actor.

Murilo appeared in behind-the-scenes photos of the recordings of “Pantanal” in late October, early November. However, the scenes are almost all recorded and the cast is free to “vacation”. They resume recording after the New Year’s Eve parties in Rio de Janeiro.

Cecilia exhibits a series of photos on the social network with her 2-year-old daughter, Olímpia. Reportedly, the journalist split from Frenchman Pierre Antoine in 2020, with whom she lived for 7 years.

Murilo Benicio, on the other hand, has been single since July 2020, when he ended his relationship with soap opera author Manuela Dias. The two had been together for just over a year. Before, he ended his 7-year marriage to Debora Falabella.

splash he sought out journalist Cecília Malan through Globo communication, social media messages, and also sent an e-mail. Globo’s advisors said they would let the journalist know and, if she wanted to comment, would get in touch. Wanted again, they didn’t comment on the matter.

also searched for splash, Murilo Benicio’s manager, Pedro Colucci, did not deny involvement, but said he will not comment on the intimate life of his agents. Murilo was also contacted by his contact emails and social networks, but he did not return. The space remains open.