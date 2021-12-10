Narrator nails Douglas Costa’s fate in 2022

Credit: Disclosure / Guild

With Grêmio’s relegation enacted, there is a great doubt regarding the future of some players in the soccer market. Douglas Costa, for example, owner of a high salary by the standards of Brazilian football, will possibly leave the club from Rio Grande do Sul, which now needs to cut expenses for the next season.

At first, the shirt 10 will remain in the country in 2022. This is what narrator Nilson César, from Rádio Jovem Pan stamps.Fluted FC‘, Nilson stated that Douglas Costa will reinforce Corinthians. If confirmed, it would be another outstanding piece in the Alvinegro cast.

“Douglas Costa will play for Corinthians. This is the information. Douglas Costa, Willian, Renato Augusto, Paulinho, Róger Guedes…This is the information that comes from a hot guy at Corinthians. Let’s see if it confirms,” said Nilson.

In addition to the high earnings, Douglas Costa is far from having a good relationship with the Grêmio fans. Involved in a controversy over his wedding party before the match against Atlético, the 31-year-old made a good performance in front of the miners. However, he provoked the wrath of the Grêmio fans by celebrating one of the goals.

When scoring the fourth goal after receiving a pass from Ferreira, the forward ran towards the crowd, said a “goodbye” and pointed to number 10 behind him. The celebration was seen as disrespect by many fans.

Before the game, Douglas Costa was booed by the crowd in the announcement of Grêmio’s squad. At the press conference, soccer runner-up Dénis Abrahão did not nail his continuity.