Negatives can request credit of up to R$100 thousand by Caixa; understand

Every day, Caixa Econômica Federal has increased the range of options in credit and microcredit to reach a greater number of Brazilians. The bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães, said that the government will soon announce a new type of loan with the FGTS as a guarantee and, in this way, even negative loans will be reached. However, there is already a credit modality at Caixa, which releases up to R$100 thousand for negative people.

In it, Caixa uses the pledge as collateral. “Crédito Penhor Caixa” accepts several objects, such as gold jewelry, first-rate pens, watches, silverware and other items. This form of loan seeks to focus precisely on people whose name is negative in the SPC and Serasa. One of the advantages, according to Caixa, is that this loan has one of the lowest rates in the market.

How the Caixa Pledge Credit is applied for

The interested party should look for a Caixa branch with personal identification documents, proof of residence and inform the object that he intends to pledge. After the bank’s evaluation, the contract is issued with the amount to be released, number and value of the installments. It is important to look for an agency that serves the credit modality for pledge of objects.

Caixa’s website provides a list of agencies that accept the form of credit. For those who opt for the FGTS guarantee, it will be necessary to carry out a calculation made by the bank manager, who will define the amount to be borrowed. Cash deposit will be made shortly after bank approval.