Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is canceled after season one

The series Cowboy Bebop, gives Netflix, was canceled after the first season. The production, which opened on Nov. 19, did not survive criticism for a month. The information is from the The Hollywood Reporter.

The anime adaptation of Shinichiro Watanabe received much criticism for the way it portrayed the original work. According to THR, the show’s ratings plummeted shortly after its arrival on streaming.

The end of the first season left some hooks for a possible sequel, which won’t happen again.

Mix of westerns, classic movies from Kung Fu, space opera, cinema noir and a bunch of references balanced perfectly to the sound of jazz, Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999) is historically one of the essential animes of all time.

One of the main culprits in sparking Hollywood’s interest in brilliant Japanese animation, the story is about a dysfunctional group of bounty hunters crisscrossing the galaxy on a journey of self-discovery.

Starred by John Cho (Star Trek), Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir the live-action version of Cowboy Bebop is now available for streaming on Netflix.



