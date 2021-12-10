New criticism for Sylvinho and joke with Grmio’s relegation mark Corinthians’ defeat

Corinthians ended its participation in the Brazilian Championship this Thursday with a defeat by Juventude away from home. The result generated many criticisms of coach Sylvinho, but also some jokes on the part of the Alvinegra fans.

On social networks, Faithful was divided between praising the good saves made by Cassio throughout the game and joking about the fact that the archer did not save the penalty. At the time of collection, shirt 12 seemed to jump to the right side, but then changed course – see some tweets below.

The defeat cost Corinthians the fourth place in the championship. With that, and also with the performance below the team, Sylvinho was once again the target of criticism from the fans, who asked for his resignation for the next season. On the other hand, part of the fans made jokes about Grêmio’s fall to Série B in Brasileirão.

Corinthians is stagnant at 57 points and finishes the competition in fifth place, having lost position in the last round to Fortaleza. Timão no longer has official commitments in 2021.

