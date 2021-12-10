New criticism for Sylvinho and joke with Grmio’s relegation mark Corinthians’ defeat

Corinthians ended its participation in the Brazilian Championship this Thursday with a defeat by Juventude away from home. The result generated many criticisms of coach Sylvinho, but also some jokes on the part of the Alvinegra fans.

On social networks, Faithful was divided between praising the good saves made by Cassio throughout the game and joking about the fact that the archer did not save the penalty. At the time of collection, shirt 12 seemed to jump to the right side, but then changed course – see some tweets below.

The defeat cost Corinthians the fourth place in the championship. With that, and also with the performance below the team, Sylvinho was once again the target of criticism from the fans, who asked for his resignation for the next season. On the other hand, part of the fans made jokes about Grêmio’s fall to Série B in Brasileirão.

Corinthians is stagnant at 57 points and finishes the competition in fifth place, having lost position in the last round to Fortaleza. Timão no longer has official commitments in 2021.

Check out the tweets from the crowd

In any common round Cassio would take that goal here https://t.co/a7eE2NBljD — mateus (3) 🏆👑 (@mateusgsx1) December 10, 2021

penalty for youth Cassio let this ball in just so I can see something — Vanessa Nunes ⚽️🖤 (@vnuneso) December 10, 2021

Cássio: prevents Inter’s title and closes the goal to help Grêmio. Largest gremista in Brazil — Alana Takano (@lantakano) December 10, 2021

KKKKKKKKKKKK CASSIO DID NOT EVEN FORCE TO TRY TO CATCH THE YOUTH PENALTY pic.twitter.com/c9ovCViDEg — neymar jr deprê 🎄 (@neymarjrdepre) December 10, 2021

Cassio’s desire to take this penalty is the same as I had to go to class at 7:30 am — football memes. (@Mfutebolisticos) December 10, 2021

penalty for youth pic.twitter.com/l6qbJgsuwt — Corinthians on the contrary (@Snaihtnirocccc) December 10, 2021

Now Gabriel Pereira becomes Corinthians idol hahaha… — Last Division (@ultimadivision) December 10, 2021

I LOVE YOU GABRIEL PEREIRA!!!! — +1 SCCP supporter | OUTSIDE SYLVINHO (@1fielsccp) December 10, 2021

Justice in football doesn’t exist much but sometimes it appears, today the example is Vojvoda standing in front of Sylvinho in the table, with one having Éderson, Pikachu and Crispim in the squad, the other has William, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Roger Guedes . — DJ Deolano 🙏6⃣ (@falagbrlsns) December 10, 2021

Imagine having hopes in Sylvinho Mendes to lead Corinthians’ strongest team in the last decade to win a liberators pic.twitter.com/012QbPdvys — Corinthians on the contrary (@Snaihtnirocccc) December 10, 2021

imagine thinking that Corinthians delivered, unfortunately this football is the best thing that Sylvinho’s team can present away from home — Tati Carvalho (🏆🏆🏆) (@__taticarvalho) December 10, 2021

I just wanted this defeat in addition to taking down the guild and taking down the sylvinho — 𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖓𝖔 𝖉𝖊 𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖔 (@boysccp_) December 10, 2021

