New Nubank loan frees 1% cashback

O Nubank entered into a partnership with Creditas to offer a special credit line to its customers. With this new feature, the user who hires a loan with vehicle warranty receives 1% cashback about the requested amount.

Read more: Are you MEI and need credit? Discover 4 good loan and card options

Companies have launched this new modality to take credit to those who are going through an emergency, or want to make a dream or project a reality. It is possible to hire up to 90% of the car’s sales value, paying very attractive interest rates, with payment in up to 60 installments.

At first, the product is only available to selected customers from fintech. Soon, more people will be able to access the loan with direct guarantee through the application.

The difference between this modality and others is that the vehicle is sold to the financial institution. This means that it cannot be sold until the contractor pays off the full amount of the debt. If it is not paid, the bank has the right to take the car.

cashback

Upon payment of all installments, Nubank releases 1% cashback to the customer’s account. All you have to do is have an active account at the digital bank and not have any loans or requests active at Creditas.

Which vehicles are accepted?

To enter as a payment guarantee, the vehicle must be at least 50% paid off. Check all conditions: