New space telescope launched to observe Universe in X-rays

Writing of the Technological Innovation Site – 12/09/2021

The observatory has three telescopes working in a coordinated manner.

[Imagem: NASA]

X-ray polarization

A new telescope was launched this morning to study some of the most exotic objects in the Universe.

The IXPE telescope, which stands for Explorer for Imaging by X-Ray Polarimetry, is the result of a partnership between NASA and the Italian Space Agency.

The objective of the mission is to study the polarization state of light originating from astrophysical sources to try to understand the production of X-rays in celestial bodies such as neutron stars and nebulae, as well as stellar and supermassive black holes.

The first mission dedicated to measuring the polarization of X-rays – polarization is a feature of light that carries information about where light comes from and where it passes.

The observatory’s three X-ray telescopes are equipped with detectors 100 times more sensitive than the polarimeters already sent into space, in addition to simultaneously capturing spectral, spatial and temporal measurements.

filling in the blanks

The mission and its entire scientific load are based primarily on the Chandra X-ray telescope, NASA’s flagship X-ray observation.

The idea is to complement Chandra’s observational capability with a smaller, much cheaper telescope that specializes in the objects that have attracted the most attention from the scientific community since that larger telescope was designed.

Among the mission objectives are:

Determine the geometry and emission mechanism of active galactic nuclei and microquasars;

discovering the magnetic field configuration of magnetars and determining the magnitude of their magnetic fields;

discover the mechanism for the production of X-rays in pulsars (both isolated and accretive) and their geometry;

determine how particles are accelerated in pulsar wind nebulae (a nebula generated by the wind of a pulsar).

The first operations of the IXPE are scheduled to start in January.





