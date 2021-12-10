New ‘version’ of Ômicron is harder to diagnose

One new “version” of the Ômicron variant (B.1.1.529) was detected in virus samples from South Africa, Australia and Canada, according to information released by the British newspaper The Guardian. There are seven cases of the sub-lineage confirmed in the world. Informally, scientists call it “stealth” (free translation of stealth), as it cannot be differentiated from other strains only with a conventional PCR test – it requires the execution of genetic sequencing.

According to the news agency Bloomberg, the new “form” of the strain has half (14) of the mutations of the original. This has caused researchers to divide B.1.1.529 into two sub-strains, the Guardian noted. The first to be discovered, in November, was renamed BA.1; the most recent, from BA.2.







Scientists have identified a new “version” of the Ômicron variant (B.1.1.529) Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

Confirmation of the strain of virus that infected a patient always requires genetic sequencing. However, PCR tests often give “clues” as to which strain caused covid-19. Detection of the original Ômicron, for example, occurs through a mutation in the “S” gene (Spike protein). This flaw of BA.1 is not found in BA.2, so this one is being considered more difficult to detect, the British newspaper reported on Tuesday, 7th.

As revealed the state, Brazil still barely monitors the variants of the coronavirus that circulate throughout the country. Of the 22 million cases of covid-19 confirmed here, only 0.35% were sequenced in the laboratory. The index is even lower than that of countries with the closest socioeconomic level, such as Chile (0.91%) and South Africa (0.82%).

If there are still doubts about the original sub-lineage, the most recent one opens up new unknowns. Scientists heard by Guardian question where it originated and whether it is more transmissible than the November discovery. They reason that, due to genetic differences, BA.2 could come to be framed as a new variant of concern.