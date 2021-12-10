New WhatsApp function arrives that will bring relief to those who receive a lot of messages

Most used communication app in the world, WhatsApp is constantly working on updates for users.

Now, developers are advancing on a tool that will be a relief to anyone who gets a lot of messages during the day.

In a future update, the app will allow people to react to messages, whether in group or private conversations. The feature is similar to the one already on Instagram.

On the other hand, a mechanism is also being created to silence notifications when someone reacts to messages.

Android OS users will be able to mute notifications for reactions received in group conversations.

However, for those who use the application on their computer, the feature will silence not only groups but also private conversations.

The feature is still under development and, at this first moment, there is no forecast when it will be made available to all platform users.