New Wonder Woman game will use the Nemesis System and will be open world

One of the announcements that took place during The Game Awards 2021 was a new Wonder Woman game being made by Monolith Productions.

Although the teaser trailer is quite brief and doesn’t even have the game platforms, the WB Games press release provided some information.

See this paragraph:

Warner Bros. Games and DC announced during The Game Awards the new video game of open world third person action and adventure starring none other than Wonder Woman. Under development by Monolith Productions – also creators of Middle-earth: Shadows of Mordor and the sequel Middle-earth: Shadows of War – the single-player open-world action game will feature an original story set in the DC Universe and will allow them to Players become Diana of Themyscira in the struggle to unite her Amazon family and the humans of the modern world. Powered by the Nemesis System, players will establish deep connections with enemies and allies as they progress from heroic fighter to natural-born leader..

Wonder Woman it also does not have a scheduled release date.