New Year in Rio: Paes confirms New Year’s Eve fireworks in Copacabana and in nine points of the city

RIO — Along with Governor Cláudio Castro, Mayor Eduardo Paes confirmed that there will be a New Year’s Eve party with fireworks at Copacabana Beach and at ten points around the city. The announcement was made during RioGastronomia. Hours later, the mayor detailed the planning for the night of the upset. There will be ten fireworks displays, including Copacabana, in addition to the ban on charter buses entering the city from 19:00 on December 30th. Transport will not have a special scheme, as traditionally, to discourage people from going to Copacabana.

“What we’re announcing today is a simpler version of New Year’s Eve. What we had as a premise is to have the spectacle visible from various points of the city – said Paes.

Previously, fireworks were planned in only three places in the city. The expansion of fire points aims to encourage people to follow the turnaround close to their homes, avoiding the need to travel to Copacabana.

The city hall will pay for fireworks at ten points in the city. This is because the municipality did not get sponsorship for the parties. The eight new points will still be auctioned. Paes admitted difficulties in the face of a pandemic scenario to find a private investor According to the mayor, holding the event with a flu epidemic would not be so worrying, except for some specific groups.

— I imagine there are a lot of people on the beach but I don’t see a problem with that. Since the beginning of the year, we have kept the beaches open under the guidance of the scientific committee. Hopefully there are a lot of people, I don’t see any problem, as long as there aren’t those crowds with concerts.

Locks in Copacabana

In Copacabana, there will be 16 minutes of fireworks on 10 ferries along the coast. It is also planned to install 25 music towers with a countdown. There will be restrictions on access to the neighborhood with car access blocking from 7:00 pm on December 31st, residents and guests being allowed to enter the neighborhood until 10:00 pm. The coast of Copacabana and Leme will not have parking allowed since the night of December 30th.

— The population will be safe throughout the city of Rio. We are based on the scientific committee. These people, who are much more specialized than I am, said they could host the party.

There will be no reinforcement of the regular bus line or the creation of special points like in other years. The subway will also not work 24 hours on the night of the turn.

— Every year we create instruments to attract people to Copacabana. What we are doing is something different. Keep the lines regular because we want those who live in other regions to go to other points other than Copacabana – said Paes.

— Governor Cláudio Castro today gave us the good news that we are going to be able to announce just now – and I’m going to speak here for you – that we are going to have New Year’s Eve in Rio de Janeiro, with fireworks in Copacabana and in ten spots around the City. I think it’s a moment of recovery, of rebirth. It was a very tough period. And there is nothing more anti-carioca than this virus. We are a city of celebration, of meeting, a city that likes to embrace. Unfortunately, these last few years have been very tough. It’s not that the pandemic is over, but, despite the flu, we live with a very good epidemiological situation, with a transmission rate down there, hospitalizations down there, and, most important of all, thank God and the vaccine, with the death toll down there,” Paes said.

This Wednesday, the state’s Scientific Committee against Covid-19 approved the holding of fireworks on Copacabana beach on New Year’s Eve, provided that measures are taken to avoid agglomerations. Minutes later, the governor assured that the state and city hall will reach a decision on Friday about the celebrations and the entire structure set up for the turn of the year. He stressed that, although he and the mayor defend the fires, the Health technicians will guide the decision.

Last Saturday, Paes announced on his Twitter account that there would be no New Year’s party this year at Copacabana Beach and elsewhere in the city, as traditionally happens. According to him, between the decision of the municipal and state scientific committees, the most restrictive will always apply.

Last Monday night, the mayor made another post on his Twitter profile, informing him that he had asked the governor to take to the scientific committee a demand for the New Year’s Eve party to have fireworks in Copacabana and in some other points of the city. City.

