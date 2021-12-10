New Year’s Eve in Rio will have fireworks in Copacabana and 9 more points | Rio de Janeiro

Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) announced this Thursday (9) that the 2022 New Year’s Eve in Rio de Janeiro will feature 10 fireworks points including Copacabana.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Operations Center, in Cidade Nova.

In addition to Copacabana, there will be fireworks in the neighborhoods of Barra da Tijuca, playground, Flamengo, governor’s island, Piscinão de Branches, Bangu, Sepetiba Beach, Madureira Park and on Penha Church.

“Of course there will be crowding,” stated the mayor. “Agglomeration is not prohibited in Rio de Janeiro.”

Summary of what was announced:

kept fires in Copacabana and in other 9 points;

in Copacabana and in other 9 points; there will be no show, but 25 sound towers will play music on the Copacabana shore and will make the countdown ;

will play music on the Copacabana shore and will make the ; party will be all financed by the city (cost was not disclosed);

(cost was not disclosed); Copacabana will have access blocks at 7pm on the 31st: residents, guests and workers can spend until 10 pm (blocks similar to those in previous years);

on the 31st: residents, guests and workers can spend until 10 pm (blocks similar to those in previous years); lines of buses will operate with regular fleet , without reinforcement, and without parking pockets;

will operate with , without reinforcement, and without parking pockets; subway will have no special scheme;

will have no special scheme; there will be vaccination posts on Copacabana beach;

on Copacabana beach; charter entry ban in the city from the 30th at 19h.

Despite the fires maintained in Copacabana, the city hall will not set up a special transport scheme for the neighborhood. Subways and buses will not work at dawn and the streets will have interdictions for passenger cars (understand below).

“I can’t imagine that people don’t get there without walking,” said the mayor.

According to the mayor of Rio, this year’s New Year’s Eve will be a simpler version of the traditional carioca party.

“We are going to have fireworks visible from various parts of the city. We are going to have New Year’s Eve at 10 points to avoid displacements and crowding (…) There will not be a ban on people from being on Copacabana beach”, commented Paes.

The mayor also stated that, for him, there would be a show on the shore – and that hiring Anitta was in the city’s plan. Paes stated that he followed, however, the orientation of the state’s scientific committee against the performance of the presentations.

“The strictest rule applies, which is that of the state”, he explained.

About the flu epidemic (Influenza), the mayor said: “Obviously, we ask people who are sick to avoid leaving their homes, just as grandma used to say.”

Access blocking in Copacabana

The city will also set up a special traffic scheme in Copacabana to control public access.

Access blocking in Copacabana on the 31st will be from 7pm. Only residents, guests and workers with proof will be able to access the neighborhood until 10 pm.

According to Mayor Eduardo Paes, the parking of vehicles will be prohibited on the waterfront from December 30th, at 6 pm.

The bus lines will not be reinforced in operation and there will be no traditional parking spaces for collectives. The idea is to reduce the audience on the shore.

The traffic will be released from 3 am on the 1st.

See how the trip to Copacabana will be

Paes stated that there were no sponsors for the New Year’s shows. The mayor attributed this to instability linked to the Covid pandemic, with the emergence of the omicron variant.

Fires approved by committees

Last Wednesday (8), the Scientific Committee of the State had already approved the New Year’s Eve at Copacabana Beach only with fireworks, without the shows on the shore.

Fireworks display in Copacabana. (File image)

On Saturday (4), Paes announced that he had decided to cancel the official New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio de Janeiro and that he was taking the decision with sadness, but that he could not organize the celebration without the guarantee of all the health authorities. He cited an alleged position by the state’s scientific committee against the party.