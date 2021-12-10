New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations

(Reuters) – New Zealand plans to ban young people from buying cigarettes for life, in one of the world’s toughest crackdowns on the tobacco industry, arguing that other efforts to end smoking are taking too long.

In 2027, people aged 14 and under will not be able to buy cigarettes in the country of 5 million people, as part of the proposals presented this Thursday, which will also reduce the number of retailers authorized to sell tobacco and lower the level of nicotine in all the products.

“We want to make sure that young people never start smoking, so we will make it a crime to sell or supply tobacco products to new groups of young people,” New Zealand Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said in a statement.

“If nothing changes, it will be decades before Maori smoking rates drop below 5%, and this government is not prepared to leave the people behind.”

Currently, 11.6% of New Zealanders over the age of 15 smoke, a proportion that rises to 29% among indigenous Maori adults, according to government figures.

The government will consult with a Maori health task force in the coming months and will present legislation to Parliament in June next year with the aim of enacting it by the end of 2022. The restrictions would begin to take effect in stages from 2024.

(By Byron Kaye in Sydney and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru)

