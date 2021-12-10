Nintendo Switch breaks console and game sales records in Europe • Eurogamer.pt

Nintendo Portugal revealed that Nintendo Switch sales records were broken in Europe in the week of November 22nd.

Now almost five years old, the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, comprising Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch Model OLED, had its best console sales week in the aforementioned week, surpassing the previous record set. in November 2019.

The limited edition package, which includes a Nintendo Switch system, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month individual membership to the Nintendo Switch Online service, is touted as one of the big drivers for achieving this record, and Nintendo says still, several records have been broken for consecutive weeks.

“November 2021 was also the scene of consecutive weeks of record-breaking software sales for Nintendo Switch in Europe. In the week of November 15, more Nintendo Switch games were sold across Europe than in any previous week in history of the console. A record that was surpassed the following week.”

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl have become the fastest selling titles for Nintendo Switch in countries like France, Germany and the Netherlands, helping the console reach new milestones.

