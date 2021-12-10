‘No Good’ · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) won’t forgive Tonico (Alexandre Nero) and will encourage Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) to kill her husband in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The crook will be hanging over a precipice and beg for the help of the advisor, but the young woman will ask her lover to let the deputy fall in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. “No good,” she’ll snap.

Starting with the chapter next Thursday (16), Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) and the lawyer will flee to a farm in the interior. Days later, the young woman will start to feel sick and discover that she is pregnant with Nelio.

Meanwhile, the politician will burst into tears when he learns that he was betrayed by the woman with his best friend. With a thirst for revenge, he will order Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) to find the whereabouts of the lovebirds. The delegate will investigate and discover that the two went to the farm left by Batista (Ernani Moraes) for the firstborn.

The owner of the newspaper O Berro will follow the couple, who will have had a daughter at this point in the plot. Without scruples, the villain will kidnap the child and Dolores. Nelio will go after them, and the two will fight on the edge of the precipice. Tonico, at some point, will fall and will be hanging.

In the hands of the lawyer, he will ask for help. “For God’s sake, Nelio, don’t let me die. Please, you’re not a murderer. Think about your daughter. You won’t be able to live with that guilt,” the evil man will appeal.

Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski), however, will encourage her lover to let the bastard fall off the precipice. “You don’t trust him, Nélio. Tonico is no good,” she will plead.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

