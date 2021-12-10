Now United: Tickets for concerts in Brazil go on sale; see prices

Tickets for Now United’s concerts in Brazil begin to be sold this Friday (10), from 10 am. Success among pre-teens worldwide, the band brings together 18 singers and musicians from different countries. Tickets have prices ranging between R$130 and R$780, and can be accessed on the Poladian producer’s website.

Given the high number of accesses, the site where you can buy tickets is unstable. On Twitter, fans of the band complain that the portal remains down. The name of the band Now United became, not by chance, one of the most talked about issues on the microblog.

The tour in Brazil will take place between 12 and 26 March 2022. The first show will be in Porto Alegre (12/3), then in Curitiba (15/3), São Paulo (18, 19 and 20/3), Brasília ( 22/3), Rio de Janeiro (24/3) and Recife (26/3).

The group, which has a Brazilian member, singer Any Gabrielly, announced the tour while spending time in Rio de Janeiro. This year, the troupe recorded a clip, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, alongside 150 fans.