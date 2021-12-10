Nubank debuts on the New York Stock Exchange with strong rally | Economy

Nubank shares debuted sharply on the New York Stock Exchange this Thursday (9). At 16, the bank’s shares advanced 15%, quoted at US$ 10.35.
Nubank started operating in the stock market as the most valuable publicly-traded bank in Latin America and the fourth largest Brazilian company listed on the stock exchange (see the rankings below).
Upon opening, Nubank shares jumped 25%, giving the company a market cap of nearly $52 billion (about R$290 billion).
Created eight years ago to offer a free credit card, the digital bank arrived on the Stock Exchange worth US$ 41.5 billion (about BRL 230 billion), surpassing the market value of Itaú Unibanco (R$37.8 billion or around R$208 billion), according to data from the financial information provider Economatica.
- Share this news by WhatsApp
- Share this news by Telegram
Nubank’s initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange raised $2.6 billion in its IPO base offering, pricing the bank’s shares at $9 per share.
THE capitalization also places fintech as the fourth largest Brazilian company listed on stock exchanges, only behind Petrobras, Vale and Ambev.
Nubank founders and employees during the company’s IPO on the New York Stock Exchange — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Nubank
Most Valuable Listed Brazilian Companies
- Petrobras: US$ 70.9 billion
- Valley: $66.4 billion
- Ambev: US$ 45.4 billion
- Nubank*: US$ 41.5 billion
- Itaú Unibanco: US$ 37.8 billion
- Bradesco: US$33.5 billion
- Weg: $27.1 billion
- Santander Brazil: US$ 22.2 billion
- Rede D’Or: US$ 17.5 billion
- Banco do Brasil: US$16.7 billion
Most Valuable Banks in Latin America
- Nubank*: US$ 41.5 billion
- Itaú Unibanco: US$ 37.8 billion
- Bradesco: US$33.5 billion
- Santander Brazil: US$ 22.2 billion
- GFBanorte (Mexico): US$17.9 billion
- Banco do Brasil: US$16.7 billion
- BTG Pactual: US$16.5 billion
- Bank of Chile: US$9.4 billion
- Banco Santander-Chile: US$8.4 billion
- Bancolombia: US$7.9 billion
Source: Economatica, with December 8 closing data and Nubank IPO pricing
Banco Inter, which like Nubank is a digital financial institution that offers free accounts, has a market value of US$5.8 billion, according to Economatica. XP, which is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Nasdaq, is valued at $16.8 billion.
US banks are by far the most valuable in the Americas. JP Morgan Chase & Co is the leader, with a market value of US$ 474.9 billion, according to data from Economatica, followed by Bank Of America (US$ 361.4 billion) and Wells Fargo & Company (US$ 197 billion).