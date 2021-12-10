Nubank Founder Fortune Reaches $10.2 Billion, Bloomberg Ranking Shows | Business

According to Bloomberg’s ranking of billionaires, Vélez now has a fortune of $10.2 billion – $8.24 billion more than at the beginning of the year. The executive occupies, now the 232nd position among the richest in the world.

Vélez is not Brazilian – but if he were, he would be the third richest, behind only Jorge Paulo Lemann, of Ambev (US$ 20.6 billion) and Eduardo Saverin, of Facebook (US$ 17.9 billion).

Among Colombians, the executive appears in second place in the ranking, behind Alejandro Santo Domingo, from the Bavaria group (US$ 11.2 billion).

A Colombian, Vélez tells in a letter to investors that, in 2012, he entered a bank branch in Brazil to open an account. As he is a foreigner, the bureaucracy involved was immense – and he, who claims to have among his first work experiences at his father’s own button factory in Costa Rica – saw an opportunity to undertake there.

Prior to founding Nubank, however, Vélez was a partner at Sequoia Capital (one of Nubank’s current investors), Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and General Atlantic. The executive is an engineer, with a master’s degree from Stanford University, in the United States.

In 2013, he founded Nubank together with Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, with a single product: a Mastercard credit card, whose use was completely controlled by the smartphone. After successive financial contributions, it reached September this year with 48.1 million customers – but a loss of US$ 99.1 million in the same year.

In 2018, in an interview with g1, Vélez stated that what was then considered fintech was ‘in the first minute of the first half’, but that they intended to be a relevant player in the market, fighting against the big banks – which, today, are already worth less than Nubank, at least on the stock exchange. values.