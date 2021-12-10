Nubank shares debut on NYSE up more than 30%, but softens; BDR NUBR33 jumps 20%

(Image: Playback/ Facebook/ Nubank)

Shares of digital bank Nubank (NYSE:NU) make their debut on the New York Stock Exchange this Thursday (9), at a sharp rise.

The shares opened in a rush of around 35%, traded above US$ 12, but softened, although following with a very expressive jump. At around 3:50 pm (Eastern time), the assets were posting gains of 14.33%, at $10.29 on the NYSE.

About half an hour later, the debut of the BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) NUBR33. The opening auction of Nubank assets traded on B3 began about 15 minutes after the first trade was generated on the NYSE. At the same time, the papers advanced 19.5%, to R$ 9.99.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In the American market, class A assets were priced last Wednesday night (8) at US$9 each, in their initial public offering (IPO) at the top of the indicative range between US$8 and US $9. It is noteworthy that last week fintech had cut the indicative price range, which initially went from $10 to $11, by 20%, amid investor caution with bank fintechs.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup coordinate the offering.

Nubank was founded in Brazil in May 2013 by Colombian David Vélez, American Edward Wible and Brazilian Cristina Junqueira.

The company emerged as a fintech and received eight rounds of investment and two more extensions, with the participation of investment funds and venture capital companies, having among its investors the Berkshire Hathaway, of billionaire Warren Buffett.

The brand’s first credit card was launched in 2014 in the color purple, symbol of Nubank, and, as of 2018, the company began making the digital account available to customers.

The following year, Nubank expanded its operations to Mexico and in 2020, to Colombia.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The company currently has more than 48 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, with offices in Germany and the United States.

According to Nubank, the digital bank receives an average of 2.1 million new customers per month (average for the third quarter of 2021) and has more than 5,400 employees.

In October 2021, the bank reported having reported a first-half profit on its operations in Brazil of BRL 76 million, after attracting more customers to its credit card. In the same period of the previous year, Nubank had a loss of R$ 95 million.

Vélez pointed out that the IPO is important for the company’s future growth. “By making an IPO, Nubank opens its capital to raise funds and receive new investors. This can enable projects to make us more and more complete and achieve our goals.”

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

Related