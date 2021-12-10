Nubank shares soar in NY By Investing.com

Investing.com – The long-awaited debut of Nubank BDR (SA:) (NYSE:) on , this Thursday (9) in New York, confirmed the high expectations regarding the performance of the share. The shares began trading at 3:07 pm and soared, even above the upper limit price initially stated in the prospectus, from $10 to $9.00 per share.

At 3:12 pm, the shares were trading up 25.73% to $11.31 with a peak at $12.22. BDRs traded on B3 have not yet started trading.

The bank founded in 2013 in São Paulo has become the most valuable bank in Latin America with its IPO, surpassing the capitalization of the octogenarian Itaú Unibanco (SA:). Priced at US$9 per share, fintech was valued at US$41.4 billion, equivalent to R$229.7 billion. The market value of Itaú Unibanco is BRL 212.85 billion as of yesterday’s closing at B3, while Bradesco (SA:) is valued at BRL 187.61 billion and Santander Brasil (SA:) at BRL 124.51 billion. Banco Inter (SA:), which also offers free digital accounts, has a capitalization of US$ 32 billion.

In addition, “roxinho” is the 4th most valuable company in Brazil, only behind Petrobras (SA:), Vale (SA:) and Ambev (SA:).

Nubank raised $2.6 billion from the deal. The funds will be used for working capital, operating and capital expenses, in addition to acquisitions.

