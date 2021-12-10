Nubank starts selling shares in Brazil; see price of BDRs

After making its debut on the US Stock Exchange NYSE, Nubank arrived on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3). As well as the Initial Public Offering (IPO) held in the United States, the company broadcast live on the Internet to accompany the event, in addition to presenting information on the functioning of the Brazilian financial market.

The IPO at B3 is an important step for the company, which has carried out a long campaign to encourage Brazilian clients to invest in the company. Through its application, Nubank has distributed BDRs to more than 7.5 million customers with the NuSocios program.

In addition, the company promoted a stock reserve action on its platform, which helped secure a base of 815,000 investors for its debut on the stock exchange. According to B3 representatives, the company’s initiatives are positive for promoting investments in Brazil.

Price of BDRs and valuation

Nubank priced its “little bits” in BRL 8.36 each this week, but the company’s shares have already appreciated with the debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s BDRs are listed under the NUBR33 brand and currently are already worth R$ 11.46.

During the NYSE debut day, the company also achieved an appreciation of around 25% in its shares, according to the MarketWatch. As a result, the valuation of the digital bank rose to about $50 billion.

Thus, in addition to becoming the largest financial institution in Latin America, the company now ranks among the three largest companies listed on the Bolsa do Brasil. With the appreciation of the debut, Nubank passed to Ambev and is now only behind Vale (US$ 69.7 billion) and Petrobras (US$ 71 billion), according to a list by Suno.