Office pirate user gets 50% off on Microsoft 365

Microsoft is offering — for a limited time — up to 50% off a “Microsoft 365 subscription. The offer is targeted at users using pirated version of Office apps.

The discount is only valid for the first year of Microsoft 365 subscription and can be canceled at any time.

When using pirated versions of Microsoft programs, a banner appears on the screen and redirects the user to a website that offers discounts on Personal and Family plans. The page takes the opportunity to warn about the risks of using counterfeit software, such as exposure to viruses, corrupted files and lack of updates.

The company is not offering the discount to all users, nor does it make it clear how long the promotion will be available — or who the users are eligible to receive the offer.

To take advantage of the payment terms, it is necessary to use a credit card. It is not possible to combine the promotional value with other company promotions or give an Office package as a gift to someone using the discount. And there is a limit of one hire per account at Microsoft. Those who are already a customer are not eligible for the discount.

Microsoft 365

In Brazil, the personal Microsoft 365 plan costs R$359 per year (or R$36/month) and the family plan for R$449 per year (or R$45/month). The promotional discount is applied at checkout.

The subscription grants access to programs such as Word, Excel, Power Point and Skype, being able to access them on the desktop, notebook, tablet and smartphone — which run on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android systems.

The Personal plan also provides 1TB of storage on OneDrive and 6TB on Family (which can be shared with up to 6 people).