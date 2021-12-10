Official Moto Edge X30, real digital on the way and One UI 4 with Android 12 in Brazil | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that has happened in recent days in another edition of the TC Plantão, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so that you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we talk about the launch of the Motorola Edge X30, arrival of One UI 4 in Brazil, digital version of the real, rumors of Xiaomi devices, and almost official Realme GT 2 Pro. Missed any of this news? Then keep scrolling down the page to see what went down.

One UI 4 in Brazil and Samsung rumors

After a few weeks of waiting, Galaxy S21 users in Brazil can finally officially download the new One UI 4 interface based on Android 12. The update has been released since the beginning of the week and brings some important news, ranging from visual changes to adapt to Material You to the new Expert RAW app for uncompressed photos. Who should come with Android 12 from the factory is the Galaxy S21 FE, which after a lot of soap operas looks like it will finally be announced in early January. This week the cell phone decided to appear a few times in public before its time, appearing in an Indian retailer and even on Samsung’s official page, where it had confirmed its look, name and model code. Shortly after the launch of the S21 FE, the Galaxy S22 line should arrive, and more images of protective films for the devices reinforce its look. While S22 and S22 Plus bring rounded lines like the brand’s current models, S22 Ultra will be more rectangular, reminding a lot of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which should help attract the helpless fans of the Note line. Finally, Samsung is expected to close Q1 2022 announcing tablets from the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, and some leaked renderings show a little of what we can expect from them. Tab S8 and S8 Plus should have many similarities, with symmetrical screen edges and simpler hardware than the Ultra variant, which will have a larger screen and an unprecedented notch at the top of the screen for two front cameras.

OnePlus 10 Pro release date

Also expected to move the market in early 2022 is OnePlus, which has confirmed an event for January 5th where it should present the OnePlus 10 Pro. The invitation does not make clear what it is, but the rumors of the new top cell phone Chinese lineup has been gaining more and more strength in recent weeks, so it is likely that he will be the big star of the event. In addition to OnePlus and its flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, another BBK group company is moving to present news soon, with OPPO being precisely the brand that has come closest to OnePlus, including dividing employees to develop products and solutions for software. OPPO will hold INNO Day 2021 on December 14th and 15th, where it will show a little of the new technologies that will reach the market during 2022 or in the following years. What is shown at this conference does not always gain commercial use afterwards, but it is a good date to see what OPPO has been developing. In this year’s edition we should have news in folding and roll-up screens, as well as a new retractable camera mechanism that can be used for long-range zoom without a huge bump on the back of cell phones. The closest to hitting the market should be the OPPO collapsible, which has been speculated for some time and has been tested in Geekbench this week with Snapdragon 888, showing that the Chinese has decided to keep Qualcomm’s still powerful but last-generation chip. instead of using the latest one that will be seen in OnePlus 10 Pro.

Digital Verse of Real in Government Plans

Once again the Brazilian government talks about a digital currency that would serve as a version of the real for certain purposes. As commented, the Central Bank will evaluate the solutions presented by the market and also the use cases for the “CBDC”, which are nothing more than the digital currencies issued by central banks. The current phase allows companies to present digital real use cases until January 10, 2022, and the chosen proposals will be announced in March, with first tests taking place in July. It is still unclear how this new currency will differ from the “normal” real we currently use, especially in digital transactions, but most likely it has focused its use on transactions involving cryptocurrencies and other articles such as NFT’s, seeking to unlink the traditional currency of such volatile markets.

Xiaomi’s Rumors

Xiaomi is preparing a multitude of releases for the coming months, seeking to reinforce its policy of covering absolutely all price ranges and users’ personal options. The closest to being presented should be the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro flaghips, which would have an announcement event later this month of December to take advantage of the hype with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Both had new information commented on this week on certifications and leaks, reinforcing the presence of charging up to 120 watts, 120 Hz AMOLED screen and Android 12 running from the factory under a new version of the MIUI interface. After the flagships, the next releases should be the intermediate Xiaomi 12 Lite and 12 Lite Zoom, which, as the name already mentioned, should basically differ by the presence of an optical zoom lens on the second model. They would ship with Qualcomm’s 778G or 780G Snapdragon chipset, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, and 64 megapixel ISOCELL GW3 main sensor, which would be aided by an ultra-wide lens and macro on the Xiaomi 12 Lite and would replace the macro with a telephoto lens. on the Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom. Both models are expected in March. Finally, the Xiaomi Mix 5 would come with a new generation of under-screen camera and other significant advances over the current Mix 4, including a 200-watt charging that fills the battery in just 8 minutes and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. information about it is still scarce, as it is only expected towards the end of the first semester.

Realme GT 2 Pro is coming soon

Realme doesn’t want to miss the tram of the first cell phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and has already announced some details of the new GT 2 Pro, which, in addition to the new Qualcomm chipset, should bring other important news to the brand’s portfolio. The first and probably most notable of these is the presence of a front-facing camera under the screen, something that is likely to be trending in 2022 and should help improve the quality of selfies taken with the technology. The panel would have a 120 Hertz refresh rate, and the sensor used would be 32 megapixels. On the back of the Realme GT 2 Pro three cameras must be used, with a main sensor of 50 megapixels and another with the same resolution for an ultra-wide lens, in addition to a telephoto resolution and zoom level not informed. The device would look very similar to the Nexus 6P, and would bring Android 12 from the factory and a 5,000 mAh battery with a 125 Watts recharge, despite some rumors indicating a recharge of only 65 Watts. Realme was to give more information about the GT 2 Pro in the next few days, so it shouldn’t be long before the device is officially presented in all details.

Moto Edge X30 announced