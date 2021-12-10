Ômicron variant already registers cases in 57 countries, informs WHO

Last Wednesday (08/12), the World Health Organization – WHO released its report on the cases of the Ômicron variant of COVID-19, in which it points out that the mutation has already reached 57 countries. According to the entity, the risk of the variant increasing the number of hospital admissions is high.

A larger number of studies are still needed to assess the real risks of severity of the variant. Ômicron is currently classified as high risk by the WHO, thus being the fifth variant of SARS-CoV-2 to have this rating.

She has caused numerous cases in South Africa, where she was identified. The first studies have already concluded that mutations that occur in the Ômicron variant are able to reduce the neutralizing activity of antibodies. This causes less protection from the infected individual’s natural immunity.

The impact of the Ômicron variant has been considerable in countries, especially in those that were already making possible the reopening of trade and more flexible sanitary measures. Between November 29 and December 5, the variant had an increase worldwide with 4 million confirmed cases. The number of deaths also increased by 10%.

The countries that had an increase in the cases of COVID-19 were the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France and Russia.

Ômicron in Brazil

So far, Brazil has registered six confirmed cases of the new variant, three in São Paulo, two in the Federal District and one in Rio Grande do Sul. The federal government issued a Provisional Measure against the other countries and demonstrated against the called “vaccination passport”.

A study released by the São Paulo State University (Unesp) found that eight out of 10 people who died in Brazil as a result of COVID-19 were not immunized.