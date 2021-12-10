On a day of honor at Palmeiras, Felipe Melo will be a Fluminense player in 2022

Felipe Melo on the field for Palmeiras, against Fluminense, at Maracanã. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Multi-champion for Palmeiras, Felipe Melo will not play for Alviverde in 2022 after not having his contract renewed. The defensive midfielder has an agreement forwarded with Fluminense and, after performing tests at a clinic in Laranjeiras, last Thursday morning (09), should be announced in Tricolor next week. The information was released by the newspaper O Globo.

Before having his official arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Melo will be honored by Verdão this Friday (10). Currently in São Paulo, the player is expected again in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, where he was on vacation with his family after winning Libertadores, to sign a contract with Flu.

Sought out by other Brazilian football clubs, such as Internacional, which expressed the desire to have the former Palmeiras player, Felipe Melo has his move to Fluminense agreed. The hiring of the 38-year-old defender was a request from striker Fred, according to Mario Bittencourt, president of Fluzão, in testimony at the STJD.

During his five years defending the Palestra shirt, Felipe Melo took the field in 225 games and scored 13 goals. Leader and captain, the defensive midfielder was present in the conquest of five titles: Campeonato Brasileiro 2018, Paulistão 2020, Copa do Brasil 2020 and Libertadores 2020 and 2021.

