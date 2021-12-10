On CNN Alta: “If you have to fight all your life, you get tired,” says Sandra Bullock

The feature “Unforgivable”, starring Oscar winners Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, arrives on Netflix this Friday. The new film, directed by Nora Fingscheidt, tells the story of an ex-convict (Bullock) who, after serving a sentence for a violent crime, returns to society and faces a lot of discrimination.

In an interview with Mari Palma, presenter of Em High CNN, Sandra Bullock commented on how the film made her reflect a little more about being a woman:

“I realized even more deeply [o que é ser uma mulher], although I have felt it all my life. You are denied, you are forgotten, you are a second-class citizen and you have the constant struggle for equality and for a place at the table. And if you have to fight all your life, you get tired. It gets very tired of not being angry, of not being able to show your frustration, of not being able to show your anger when someone hurts you. But, as a woman, you shouldn’t show these things, you should keep it steady and just remain a lady and move on,” vented the actress.

“I don’t know who invented this rule, but it’s hurting so many millions of women and I think anger has a place. All of them were invisible to society. How do you survive? How do you get up every morning with hope and excitement about what’s to come when you don’t exist?” added Bullock.

Mari Palma also spoke with the film’s director, Nora Fingscheidt, who commented on what it was like to work with this heavyweight cast. “There’s a saying I made that ‘life is so easy when you have good actors,’ and that’s true because, as a director, you can let them go and let them live in the moment,” he commented.

