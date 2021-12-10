One more name leaves PL after Bolsonaro’s affiliation to the party

BRASILIA — The former federal deputy for São Paulo Milton Monti announced, this Thursday, his disaffiliation from the PL, as a reaction to the arrival of President Jair Bolsonaro to the party, one of the pillars of the center. For him, by opening the doors to the head of the Planalto Palace, the party is willing to take steps to the right.

— (The PL) is going to take the course of an extreme right-wing party. It is not a personal matter with the president, but the political doctrine that will be adopted from now on. Without a doubt, the party will be a far-right party. My political position is different. I’m a center person.

Monti was federal deputy between 1999 and 2018 and intends to return to the electoral race next year. He did not define, however, which acronym he intends to join.

In a letter shared on his social media profile, the former deputy requests his disaffiliation with the party, but thanks him, “in the person of President Valdemar Costa Neto”, “for all his friends and fellow party members” he has done over the years as member of the acronym.

“It is also necessary to register that although I respect the party’s decisions, I believe that the paths adopted by the party no longer coincide with those that I have always followed and that I intend to continue following them”, he reinforced in the text.

Departure of the Vice President of the Chamber

Before the former congressman, the vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (AM), had already stated that he was on his way out. At the time, Ramos said that “there is only one extreme in this election: Bolsonaro”. The deputy also said that the president “is not the best for the future of the country” and that, given that, he cannot compromise what he believes to “be better for future generations”.

“I won’t be on a platform, the one in Bolsonaro.” Where I will be, time will tell – said the congressman.

The announcement was made official this Tuesday, when Ramos received authorization from PL to leave the acronym. In the letter sent to the deputy, Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the party, informed that he will not use the “prerogatives” that deal with party loyalty in the face of Ramos’ departure. With this, the deputy can leave the PL without having his mandate revoked in the Electoral Court on account of party infidelity.

The document also stated that Ramos’ permanence became ”unsustainable” in view of political differences and that it would cause ”political embarrassment for both parties” if Ramos remained in the party.

Bolsonaro’s affiliation with the PL has even generated divergences in the party since before its implementation. Previously scheduled for November 22, the official arrival of the president of the Republic to the party only took place on the 30th of that month, after an “intense exchange of messages” between him and Costa Neto. The obstacle was the state agreements of the PL. The situation was only resolved after a new meeting between the two. At the time, Valdemar promised to break agreements already signed and avoid local alliances with left-wing parties.

The movement, however, did not mean a definitive resolution of the problems. The situation will be more complicated in Bahia and other states in the Northeast. The region is the main electoral stronghold of former president Lula and party leaders admit behind the scenes that it will be difficult to prevent the party’s candidates from not supporting the PT.