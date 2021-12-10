Open letter to fans

Serie B

Grêmio apologizes to his fans

09 DEC 2021 23:42 | Updated on 09 DEC 2021 23:42

This is a moment of pain for each of the more than 10 million Grêmio fans spread across Rio Grande and around the world. Pain and indignation — feelings that are more than legitimate and need to be heard and respected.

Our obligation is to apologize, recognize mistakes and work with humility and energy to correct the course and face the challenges that 2022 imposes on us. We are fully aware of what awaits us. Rest assured that all measures will be taken, without exception.

In the same chest that today beats the pain of this moment, also beats the passion and love that have moved us in all 118 years of our history — from great and consecrating achievements to episodes of unbelievable bravery and overcoming.

Let no one dare to doubt our greatness. But it won’t be because of the heavy shirt, the glasses in the closet or the size of our club that we will return to the place our story demands. Grêmio will come back for serious work — with its feet on the ground and doing what needs to be done — for a profound reformulation and for the strength of this nation that it never ceases to support.

There is no easy path for the tricolor, our trajectory is there to prove it. But it is precisely in this difficulty that we show what the Guild is — our courage, our race, our irresignation, our essence.

And it won’t be different now. More than ever, we need to fight. More than ever, we need to be together. More than ever, we need every member, every fan. More than ever, we are Guild.