Oppo Shows Retractable Camera That Folds When Cell Phone Drops | Cell phone

The meeting is held annually with the aim of announcing new technologies to fans and the press. In addition to the cell phone with a retractable sensor, the Chinese manufacturer is expected to show a folding smartphone and augmented reality glasses.

Although Oppo has not yet released more information about the cell phone with a retractable camera, it is possible to identify some characteristics of the model from the video posted on Twitter. The lens used is a Sony IMX766, with 50mm and an aperture of f/2.4. What raises doubts, however, is whether the sensor’s approximation is related to the camera’s zoom.

Another evident aspect in the video is that the device will likely bring water resistance certification, in addition to technology that should protect the cell phone’s photographic set in case of knocks and falls. it seems, lens should retract at first sign of drop, as with the pop-up selfie cameras already on the market.