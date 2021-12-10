Owner of false spiritist house is arrested in Ceará suspected of doping and raping women alleging ‘spiritual cure’ | Ceará

A religious leader was arrested this Friday morning (10) suspected of using a fake spiritist house to rape women who sought the place in search of spiritual healing. The case was registered in the city of Crato, 508 km from Fortaleza.
“Operation Santo Nome in Vain” found that former nursing assistant Francisco José Alexandre de Sousa used arguments from to cure women who were looking for a cure for a disease. According to the Civil Police, Francisco José doped the victims with medicines he administered, raped them and sometimes subjected them to torture sessions with the excuse that he was taking away impure spirits.
The accused is the owner of a false spiritist house in the city of Crato called “Lar Espírita Maria de Nazaré”.
Medicine bath and threats
The victims also reported going through so-called medicinal baths in which the accused practiced libidinous acts. There are also reports of threats; one of the victims says he had a gun to his head after the former nurse’s assistant said she was his “betrothed” — a fact he argued with several women that his wife was close to dying.
At the suspect’s house, in Bairro Mirandão, he practiced rituals with candles, using alcoholic beverages, and one of the complainants suffered a burn on her hand. The warrants were carried out both at the accused’s house and at the false Spiritist House.
The “Holy Name Operation in Vain” refers to one of the 10 commandments of the Law of God, being used in this operation in reference to the accused who used the name of God to commit criminal acts.
