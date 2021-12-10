Owner of supposed spiritist house suspected of raping women in Crato

An operation by the Civil Police carried out, this Friday, the 10th, in the city of Crato, a search and seizure warrant against a man who owned an alleged spiritist house. According to the police, he is suspected of using the position of religious leader to dope women, rape them and subject them to rape sessions. The operation is called “Holy name in vain”. The information is from the Civil Police of Crato.

The Civil Police action began after several victims sought the Crato Police Station to report the crimes committed by the man, identified by the Police as Francisco José Alexandre de Sousa, who would also be a nursing assistant.

The name of the center is “Lar Espírita Maria de Nazaré”. There, according to the police, the man said he could cure the disease of women who arrived in search of help. In the sessions, the man is suspected of committing torture on the grounds that he was taking impure spirits from the victims.

One of the victims even reported to the police that she had a gun pointed at her head. The reports collected by the Police show that, in the residence in the Mirandão district, the man practiced rituals with candles and used alcoholic beverages. One of the victims reports that he suffered a burn on his hand caused by the man.

The warrants were carried out in the accused’s house and in the supposed Spiritist Center.

