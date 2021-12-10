Paes confirms fireworks display in Copacabana on New Year’s Eve

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), confirmed this Thursday (9) that there will be fireworks on Copacabana beach during New Year’s Eve. The party will be held in a “simplified” version, to avoid crowding due to the advancement of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

There will be ten ferries distributed along the entire shore, with 16 minutes followed by a pyrotechnics show. Twenty-five sound towers will still be installed, however, without live music.

In addition to Copacabana, nine other points of the city will have celebrations: Flamengo beach, Piscinão de Ramos, Ilha do Governador, Penha Church, Madureira Park, Bangu, Sepetiba beach, Recreio beach and Barra da Tijuca.

The entry of charter buses will be prohibited in the city from 9 am on December 30th.

Second survey carried out by CNN, at least 24 Brazilian capitals will not hold the traditional New Year’s Eve parties:

