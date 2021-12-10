Palmeiras prepares four more departures in the team aiming at 2022

Credit: Pedro Vilela – Getty Images

The departures of Felipe Melo and Jailson, made official last week, should not be the only ones at Palmeiras in forming the team for the 2022 season. According to information by journalist Danilo Lavieri, from UOL Esporte, the new Palestinian board is working with the possibility to rejuvenate the squad after the Libertadores bi-consecutive.

About to renew his contract, Abel Ferreira has already made it clear that even though a team is winning, it needs renewal so that the competitiveness index remains high. With that, Lavieri highlights that Luiz Adriano, Victor Luís, Willian and Danilo Barbosa are the most ventilated names behind the scenes to leave Verdão.

Of these, only Danilo Barbosa has a contract if it expires, and to acquire the athlete definitively, Palmeiras will need to pay high amounts. The club, in turn, does not show interest in exercising the right to purchase and it must return to Nice, France.

Without the expected space, Willian was recently renewed, and can be borrowed. Santos appears as the main interested party. Luiz Adriano, in turn, entered a collision course with the crowd after the criticism and boos for his below-average performances, and should be negotiated. Faced with strong competition for his position, Victor Luís could also be transferred by Verdão.

Linked to Palmeiras until June 2022, forward Deyverson, despite being the title hero in the Libertadores 2021, also has an uncertain future, and is unlikely to renew his contract, thus being able to expand the Palestinian “boat”.

READ TOO:

Neto reveals Arboleda’s negotiation with Palmeiras and cites recent controversy: ‘Presentation’

Why will Palmeiras play the last Brasileirão game at Arena Barueri and not at Allianz?

Palm trees, Fluminense? Marcelo sets priority on the future after being considered in giants

Jailson enters the sights of giant after not having renewed contract with Palmeiras

Do they fit on your team? 7 defenders who can sign a contract in 2022

Paulinho closed, Nikão at Palmeiras, Cano at Fluminense, Alef Manga in Serie A: the latest in football today (09)

Neymar? Jornal cites another athlete as Messi’s great partner in PSG

Gabigol defeats Messi and CR7 in 2021 Twitter ranking in Brazil