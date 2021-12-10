Pandemic advances at 2 speeds: between vaccinated and unvaccinated – News

The WHO (World Health Organization) considers that the Covid-19 pandemic is now advancing at two speeds: the first, among those vaccinated, who, although they may become infected again, will develop, in most cases, a moderate condition; the second, among the unvaccinated, who represent between 80% and 90% of patients with severe infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

“This should in no way be interpreted as a lack of effectiveness of vaccines,” said the director of the Department of Immunization at WHO, Kate O’Brien, to the press on Thursday (9).

“As vaccine coverage increases, among [novos] cases there will be a greater proportion corresponding to vaccinated people. It is not surprising that with more people vaccinated we will see a greater number of relapses among them”, he stated.

She assured that “this does not mean that the vaccine does not protect, but that more and more people are vaccinated”.

“What is very clear is that the greatest risk is for the unvaccinated, so we have a two-speed pandemic, with the unvaccinated representing between 80% and 90% of hospitalized patients, said the expert in the presentation of the most recent recommendations of the group that advises WHO on immunization issues.

Regarding the new Ômicron variant and as it responds to vaccines, experts point out that it is too early to comment and that we should await a review of the scientific evidence that will be collected in the coming weeks.

O’Brien spoke of fears that Ômicron would generate new pressure on the supply of vaccines and reverse the willingness rich countries have shown in recent weeks to donate excess immunizations to poor countries and insist on applying booster doses throughout. its population – not just for the highest risk groups.

Containing the pandemic will not work “unless vaccines reach every country where transmission continues and where the variants come from. A more rational global strategy for how the pandemic will be stopped is needed,” the scientist said.

O’Brien also confirmed that the analyzed data show that the immunity offered by vaccines usually lasts up to six months..

On the other hand, the WHO advisory group formally recommended that countries act flexibly in planning the next phases of their vaccination programs to contain the pandemic, which last week alone caused 4.1 million new confirmed infections and 52,000 deaths in the world.

This flexibility consists of being able to immunize people with the first dose of one vaccine and the second dose of another, which will allow countries that do not have vaccine stocks to face the problem of unpredictable supply.

Many countries, meanwhile, have up to four vaccines in their covetous immunization plans, and being able to combine them will prevent some of those stocks from expiring and being lost, O’Brien said.

Despite this, experts consider that, whenever possible, doses of the same product should be administered.

WHO-authorized vaccines offer “robust protection for at least six months against severe forms of the disease, although some decline has been observed. [da eficácia] against serious conditions, especially in the elderly and people with underlying diseases”, detailed the president of the group, Alejandro Cravioto.