Paulinho, center forward and more reinforcements: Corinthians enters the market

Having finished the dispute for the Brazilian Championship and aware of the demand for good results in the Copa Libertadores next year, Corinthians starts, today (10), the journey in the soccer market. The board aims to close the hiring of defensive midfielder Paulinho as soon as possible, hit an experienced center forward and bring at least more punctual reinforcements to the squad led by coach Sylvinho.

The strategy for the next season was drawn up a few weeks ago, but the Corinthians summit was waiting for the end of the Brasileirão to, in fact, trigger the market and start negotiations. The club was afraid to start 2022 having to compete in the Pre-Libertadores and counted on the money paid by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) to work with its feet on the ground.

Right now, the priority is to close the hiring of Paulinho, who has been talking to the board for weeks to sign a two-year contract and be the big reinforcement for next year. After the negotiation is concluded, Corinthians will focus its energies and work on the search for a center forward. The club is looking for a young name, with passages in large markets and who can come to be a starter.

The absence of a reference in the attack was one of the problems faced by the technical committee in the dispute of the Brazilian Championship, when Sylvinho tested Luan, Roger Guedes, Jô and even Renato Augusto in the position.

In addition to Paulinho and another 9 shirt, Corinthians will also make other acquisitions in the market. Over the next few days, Sylvinho will sit down with the board and set some priorities for next year. The hiring of a left-back should be studied at CT Joaquim Grava, as well as the arrival of a right-handed flanker and the reinforcement of names that are seen as business opportunities.

Another factor that will be prioritized in the coming days is the renewals with key names in the squad, the players with the most minutes played in 2021. Corinthians has already lined up the extension of Fagner and Cássio’s contracts, has defender Gil on the radar and should also call the defensive midfielder Roni to negotiate a new bond with the club.

For his second year in office, President Duilio Monteiro Alves projects the formation of a strong, competitive team with conditions to win big titles — a condition that was lost by Corinthians in the last three seasons.