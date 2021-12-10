Paulinho da Força invites Alckmin to join Solidarity and be Lula’s deputy in 2022

SAO PAULO — The national president of Solidarity, federal deputy Paulinho da Força (SP), invited the ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin to join his party this Thursday. According to Paulinho, the project’s objective is for the former governor, who is leaving the PSDB and is also negotiating with PSB and PSD, to be a vice-presidential candidate on the slate of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Alckmin’s allies say his chances of joining Solidarity are slim. The former governor has said that he is in no hurry to define which party he will go to and for which position he will run. He even voted in the PSDB primaries last week. In addition to the possibility of being Lula’s deputy, which he never denied, Alckmin is also analyzing running once again for the government of the state of São Paulo.

“I invited Alckmin to join Solidarity, with the objective of being Lula’s vice candidate. If he wants to, our party will have its doors open,” Paulinho wrote on Twitter.

The proposal, according to interlocutors, was born in a conversation between the president of Solidarity and federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP). Yesterday, Paulinho was at a union event with Lula and praised the ex-president. Members of Força Sindical had met with Alckmin last week.

Before Paulinho’s invitation, it was considered more likely that Alckmin would join the PSB, which would nominate Lula’s deputy in exchange for PT support in six states. PT members have been uncomfortable with the way the PSB is conducting the negotiation, especially with the demand for support in São Paulo, the country’s largest electoral college and where the PT intended to launch former mayor Fernando Haddad.