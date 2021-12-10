Payroll exemption for 17 sectors is extended until 2023 — Senate News

The Senate Plenary approved this Thursday (9) the bill that extends the payroll exemption for 17 sectors of the economy for two years (PL 2.541/2021). The measure, which would end at the end of the year, will be valid until the end of 2023. The text is now for presidential approval.

The bill was approved in the same format as it came from the Chamber of Deputies, without any changes. The rapporteur, Senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), rejected requests from senators to include sectors not covered, such as the naval industry and tourism. He claimed the need to guarantee the renewal of the instrument before the end of the year – if the Senate had made changes, the text would return to the Chamber.

— We are facing temporal iniquity. We are about to see conditions exhausted. December 31st is the deadline. Here we could and should make, in recognition of these demands, the insertions of other sectors – said Veneziano, assuming the commitment to present a future proposition including more branches of the economy.

Payroll exemption is a mechanism that allows companies in the benefited sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on payroll. This permission was introduced 10 years ago and for at least eight it has already reached all sectors included today. Under current legislation (Law 12,546 of 2011), it would expire on December 31 of this year.

The sectors reached by the measure are: footwear, call center, communication, confection/clothing, civil construction, construction companies and infrastructure works, leather, manufacturing of vehicles and bodywork, machinery and equipment, animal protein, textile, IT (technology of the information), ICT (communication technology), design of integrated circuits, subway-railway passenger transport, collective road transport and road freight transport.

As a form of compensation for the extension of the exemption, the project also increases the Cofins-Importação rate by 1%. According to Veneziano, this measure will guarantee a positive fiscal balance of around R$ 2.5 billion. Another rule of the approved project is that the Executive must establish permanent mechanisms for evaluating the effectiveness of the payroll tax exemption policy.

During the discussion of the proposal, senators criticized the successive extensions of the payroll exemption. For them, the ideal would be to promote a tax reform that improves conditions for companies on a permanent basis.

Senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO) congratulated Veneziano for the work, but questioned the impact of temporary exemptions on company planning.

— [Esses setores] Are they competitive only during the tax relief period? And then how is it? The tax reform debate has to be done. We have to raise this discussion and define what is the fair rate, what is the fair contribution so that the sectors that employ the most, that generate the most wealth in this country, can be more competitive.

José Aníbal (PSDB-SP) refuted the argument that the payroll tax exemption policy creates jobs and promotes competitiveness, criticizing the lack of careful studies on its impact on public accounts.

— I disagree with continuing with this procedure of successive extensions. The speeches are mainly focused on benefits. And the costs? These costs deprive the Brazilian state of making investments. Where is the assessment? said José Aníbal.

Senator Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) also drew attention to the need to assess the effectiveness of the measure, and praised the inclusion of the provision that requires the Executive to do so.