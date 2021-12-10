Pelé reassures fans and wins support from Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Força, amigo’

“Just getting ready for the holiday season.” This is how Pelé defined what is his last chemotherapy session of the year. The King of Football posted a message on his social media explaining why he was re-admitted and reassuring fans.

“Friends, since the 30th of September, when I left the hospital, you know that I have been doing small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment. Today I am at Albert Einstein doing the last session of 2021. I wanted to share this achievement After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don’t you think? I’ll take this chance to take a new battery of exams, so I’ll be here for a few days. Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the parties. end of year!”, posted Pelé in his account with a photo of him appearing in the hospital bed.

Flamengo:Who is and how the teams of Eduardo Berizzo, Flamengo’s target coach for 2022, play

His followers were relieved and happy and left messages of support. Among them, one in particular: the star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Go ahead, buddy,” commented the Manchester United striker.

CR7 and Pelé exchange messages Photo: Reproduction

Pele, of course, tried to thank him. This isn’t the first time the two interact on social media. In March, when CR7 surpassed the number of goals for the Brazilian in official games, the King recognized the Portuguese’s achievement and congratulated him.

“Cristiano, life is a solo flight. Everyone makes their own journey. And what a beautiful journey you’re having! I admire you so much, I love watching you play and it’s no secret to anyone. Congratulations on breaking my record in goals in official matches. My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today”, published Pelé.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Cristiano responded with a long text on his account in which he said he was proud of the feat. He also explained that he insisted on respecting the count considered by Pelé and not the one used by the Portuguese press.

“I am very happy and proud to recognize the goal that placed me at the top of the world’s top scorers list, surpassing Pelé’s record, something I could never have dreamed of as a child on Madeira Island,” said the Manchester United star .

High forecast

Pelé was once again admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein to continue the treatment for a colon tumor, identified in September this year.

The former player was admitted on Monday. According to the medical bulletin released on Wednesday, the patient is stable, and the forecast is that he will be discharged in the coming days.

Below is the complete medical record:

“São Paulo, December 8, 2021 – Edson Arantes do Nascimento is hospitalized at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein to continue the treatment for a colon tumor, identified in September this year. The patient is stable, and the forecast is that he will receive high in the next few days.”