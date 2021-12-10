Petrobras Announces Gas Aid From R$100 to 300,000 Families

Petrobras said last Wednesday (8) that it will deliver 300,000 grants, worth R$ 100 each, to vulnerable families to buy cooking gas cylinders.

Two lines of action will be carried out that will benefit around 1.2 million people, or 300,000 families. In the first stage, the company will invest R$ 30 million, or 10% of the total, by the end of this year, so that families have access to cooking gas.

Part of the resource will go to non-profit institutions – which are Petrobras’ partners in carrying out socio-environmental projects -, which will provide assistance to 90,000 families living in communities.

In the second stage, the company will provide 210,000 families with aid for the purchase of cylinders. This phase will have the help of Fundação Banco do Brasil and other companies and institutions, such as Vibra, Fundación Mapfre, in addition to Banco do Brasil and companies linked to the financial institution.

“Through aid for the purchase of LPG cylinders, the partnership praises the mobilization of Brazilians for Brazil, which connects small rural producers to vulnerable families, bringing opportunity, food and hope – and now also cooking gas – to who needs it most”, highlights the president of Banco do Brasil, Fausto Ribeiro.

According to Petrobras, in relation to the BRL 270 million destined to be used throughout 2022, the model is still in the study phase.

“With these actions, which will be reinforced over the next year, we hope to contribute to society and help improve the living conditions of the most vulnerable families. In this way, we are reinforcing our role of social responsibility and we hope to count on more and more partners in this initiative, so that more people can benefit”, highlights the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna.

Over the past few months, families were already receiving support from Petrobras through donations of food baskets and food cards.

gas assistance

Earlier this month, the federal government announced the distribution of the gas allowance.

The beneficiary families will be entitled, every two months, to an amount equivalent to 50% of the average national reference price for a 13-kilogram (kg) cylinder in the last six months. This reference price will be established by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The ads come while the average value of the 13 kg LPG cylinder already exceeds R$102, the national average price.