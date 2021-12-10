Petrobras announces gas aid of R$100; Who can receive?

THE Petrobras announced that it will allocate BRL 30 million to help 300,000 Brazilian families in the purchase of the cooking gas. The release will take place in December, and aims to support people in vulnerable situations who suffer from the increase in cylinder prices.

The state-owned company must pay the gas allowance for 15 months, indirectly benefiting around 1.2 million people. Each family will be entitled to a subsidy of R$100.

The transfer will be made to non-profit institutions that are partners of the company, such as Fundação Banco do Brasil. Depending on the reality of each municipality, the purchase of gas can be made by the institution itself or by the beneficiary, by means of a card or voucher.

The program will cost around R$270 million over the next year. Petrobras claims that the allocation of the amounts is still in the study phase.

“By contributing to the access to LPG by families in situations of social vulnerability, we are helping to reduce the use of inappropriate products in cooking food that can harm people’s health and safety”, says the company.

Are gas tickets and gas assistance the same thing?

The initiative to donate gas to low-income families is not part of the national gas voucher program, recently created by the federal government. In this second case, around 5.58 million families enrolled in the CadÚnico will be selected to receive a benefit in the amount of R$52.

