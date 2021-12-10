Petrobras increases gasoline and diesel production after completion of maintenance shutdowns at refineries

source: Petrobras file

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Petrobras increased its monthly gasoline production by 17% compared to the second quarter, while diesel production rose 8% in the same period. The increase was due to the completion of stoppages for preventive maintenance at the refineries, which had a budget of R$ 2 billion this year, as Petrobras reported, in a note to Reuters, last Tuesday, December 7th.

“The stops were concentrated in the second quarter of 2021 with some actions still in the third quarter. After the conclusion of the maintenance campaigns, Petrobras resumed the high level of fuel production”, stated the Petrobras statement.

As a result, Petrobras refineries’ load factor ended November at 87% of capacity, 12 percentage points more than in the second quarter.

In total, according to Petrobras, more than 4,000 pieces of equipment in all of the oil company’s refineries were inspected during maintenance shutdowns.

“The main objective of the investment is to guarantee safety and operational continuity, as well as to adjust the production capacities of the units and promote improvements in the installations”, stated Petrobras.

More efficient use of assets

Petrobras also stated that “it always seeks the most efficient use of its assets and the level of processing can fluctuate, according to the availability of equipment, the economy of operations and customer service.”

“The level of processing at refineries is planned based on availability and types of oil, refinery capacity and logistical assets, as well as demand forecasts. Based on technical criteria, the system points out the solution with the best economic result for the entire park.”

Petrobras announced, in its Strategic Plan 2022-2026, that it will invest a total of US$ 6.1 billion in refining by 2026.

Petrobras also stated that it will develop projects to place the oil company among the most respected refiners in the world, in terms of efficiency and operational performance, with products with higher added value and lower carbon emissions. An example of a commitment is the expansion of production capacity, particularly of high-quality derivatives, such as S-10 diesel.

The Petrobras project has significant expansion plans, including the completion of the second refining unit at Refinaria Abreu e Lima (Rnest), which is expected to increase the production capacity of diesel S-10 by 95,000 barrels. per day.

In addition, Petrobras plans to integrate the Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc) with the GasLub Itaboraí, increasing the capacity to 93,000 barrels per day of S-10 diesel, and aviation kerosene (QAV) and 12,000 barrels per day of lubricants. better quality; a new unit at Replan, in addition to carrying out adaptations at Reduc and Revap, adding the capacity of 132,000 barrels per day of S-10 diesel in the three refineries.