PF and Institutional Security Office to investigate ‘incident’ at ConnectSUS, says Ministry of Health | Health

The folder also said that “the SUS IT Department (Datasus) is working with maximum agility to reestablish the platforms”.

According to the ministry, the following systems were achieved:

e-SUS Notifies

National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI)

ConnectSUS

features such as issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card, which are currently unavailable.

See the full note from the Ministry of Health:

“The Ministry of Health informs that at dawn this Friday (10) suffered an incident that temporarily compromised some systems in the folder, such as e-SUS Notifica, Information System of the National Immunization Program (SI-PNI), ConectaSUS and features such as issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card, which are currently unavailable.

The Institutional Security Office (GSI) and the Federal Police have already been called upon by the ministry to support investigations. The SUS IT Department (Datasus) is working with maximum agility to reestablish the platforms.”

ConnectSUS users reported this Friday morning that proof of vaccination was no longer appearing in the platform application (see image below). Others said they couldn’t even get into the app.

Problems in ConnectSus: before the hacker attack, the system was controversial with data alteration and failures

ConnectSUS is the app responsible for issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate, required to access public places. So far, proof is required in 19 capitals in Brazil (see list here).

1 of 3 Image of the ConectSUS application taken by a user from Santa Catarina at 6:30 am this Friday — Photo: Reproduction Image of the ConectSUS application taken by a user from Santa Catarina at 6:30 am this Friday — Photo: Reproduction

In the ConnectSUS and Ministry of Health web pages, the attackers wrote that the portal was “ransomware” and that “50TB of data was copied and deleted”. Just before 7:00 am, the message was no longer displayed on the websites, but they were still inaccessible.

2 of 3 Ministry of Health website suffers cyber attack — Photo: Reproduction Ministry of Health website suffers cyber attack — Photo: Reproduction

3 of 3 The Conect Sus portal, of the Unified Health System (SUS), was also affected — Photo: Reproduction The Conect Sus portal, of the Unified Health System (SUS), was also affected — Photo: Reproduction

Ransomware is a type of virus that hijacks the contents of a victim’s computer and charges a cash ransom, usually using bitcoin virtual currency, making it difficult to track down the criminal.

This type of “hijacking virus” acts by encrypting operating system data so that the user no longer has access.

Ransomware: Understand How Virus Is Used In Extortion And Know How To Protect Yourself

The Lapsus$ Group claimed responsibility for the cyber attack by leaving the message “contact us if you want data feedback” on the pages of sites that went down.

Before the end of the night, the message flashed until it disappeared from the two portals. The sites remained down.

Anvisa has been targeted by hackers

In September, one of the websites of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) also suffered a cyber attack. The hackers exchanged the content for an Argentine flag and a message.

The action’s target site is dedicated to filling out the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV), a mandatory document for all tourists from abroad who wish to enter Brazil by air.