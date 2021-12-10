PF, CGU and Revenue operate against the diversion of funds from the SUS in Salvador

× Photo: Federal Police

THE Federal Police, the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) and the Federal Revenue unleashed today the Operation Strike, who will go supposed diversion of SUS resources by the social organization responsible for managing the Pirajá Emergency Care Unit (UPA Pirajá), in Salvador.

According to Estadão, investigators are investigating whether crimes of fraud and embezzlement involving a contract with possible overbilling of BRL 4.5 million. Agents took to the streets of Salvador, Camaçari and Lauro de Freitas to fulfill 14 search and seizure warrants.

The CGU informed that the investigations are an offshoot of Operation Copernicus, carried out in July 2016, to investigate a scheme of fraud in the bid targeting certain social organizations.

The Federal Comptroller General said that it found that one of these entities, which was hired through a waiver of bidding, had been managing a significant amount of UPAs and working with the Municipal Health Department of Salvador since 2011. It also stated that the city had paid almost R$ 615 million to the investigated organization, related to management services in emergency care units, during the last 10 years.

More news