PF investigates overpricing and misuse of funds from the SUS

A task force made up of the PF (Federal Police), CGU (General Comptroller of the Union) and the Internal Revenue Service launched Operation Strike today to investigate alleged diversion of resources from the SUS (Unified Health System) by the social organization responsible for managing the Health Unit. Pirajá Emergency Room (UPA Pirajá), in Salvador. Investigators target alleged crimes of fraud in the bid and embezzlement involving a contract with possible overpricing of R$4.5 million.

Agents served 14 search and seizure warrants in public agencies, and addresses of people and companies in the municipalities of Salvador, Camaçari and Lauro de Freitas, in Bahia. The orders were issued by the judge of the 2nd Federal Criminal Court of the Judiciary Section of Bahia.

The CGU says that the investigations are an offshoot of Operation Copernicus, opened in July 2016 to investigate a scheme of fraud in the bid targeting certain social organizations.

With the deepening of the work, the CGU identified that one of these entities had been managing a significant number of UPAs (emergency care units), working with the Municipal Health Department of Salvador since 2011 and having been initially hired through a waiver of bidding .

According to the Comptroller, the City of Salvador paid the investigated organization almost R$ 615 million, related to management services in emergency care units, during the last ten years.

“From July 2016 to July 2021, the municipality transferred R$ 82.3 million to the investigated OS. It was also found that this same Organization had signed other contracts related to the health area with the municipality of Salvador for over ten years , appearing as the only participant in the contests”, says the PF.

According to the PF, investigations began in March 2019 and revealed “strong evidence of fraud” both in the tender that culminated in the hiring of the organization under suspicion, as well as in the execution of the agreement.

“It was found that the open bidding in 2016 was especially aimed at contracting the investigated OS. The organization was the winner, even presenting a proposal that did not comply with the notice”, informed the PF.

The contract signed for the management of UPA Pirajá was extended four times and remained in effect until July 2021. The PF suspects that it would have been overpriced by around R$ 4.5 million.

Regarding the execution of the contract, the PF says that “it has been demonstrated that, between July 2016 and July 2021, the social organization outsourced part of the services it was supposed to provide to the UPA for companies incorporated in the name of ‘oranges'”.

The investigators say that these companies were not specialized and were “linked to the economic group that orbits around the health institute, all as a way of keeping the domain under the embezzled money”.

The PF also says that the investigations are moving towards “uncovering a parallel money laundering scheme through subcontractors and law firms”.