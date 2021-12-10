PF sees signs of ‘hacktivism’ in attack on ConnectSUS | Policy

Federal Police investigators told GloboNews this Friday (10) that there are signs of “hacktivism” in the attack on ConnectSUS, the application responsible for issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate.

According to these investigators, in these cases, hackers break into a system in order to draw attention to some cause, for example, attacking the “cloud” of the Ministry of Health, but without extracting data.

ConnectSUS went down early this Friday after a hacker attack. When the site went down, the following message appeared: “The internal data has been copied and deleted. 50 tb of data is in our hands.”

According to PF sources, there is no evidence of a more serious attack, of the ransomware type, in which there is access to data, encryption and a ransom demand in cryptocurrency, preventing access.

This Friday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that the population data will not be lost.

ConnectSUS suffers hacker attack; new rules for travelers take effect on Saturday

The g1 columnist Ana Flor informed that the federal government has already been warned by technicians and managers in the health area that, if ConnectSUS does not return to work by this Friday night, a new ordinance will be published on the entry of travelers into the country .

This week, the government published an ordinance that imposes quarantine on those who are not vaccinated and wish to enter Brazil by air. The ordinance takes effect this Saturday (11).