Pfizer is more effective as a booster dose for those who took Coronavac, says study by the Ministry of Health – 12/09/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Scientists who conducted the study on the booster dose of vaccines at the request of the Ministry of Health should release part of the results on Thursday (9), in Brasília.

The study has already concluded that the booster dose made with a heterologous regimen, using a different vaccine from the one received in the first cycle, increases the immunity of those vaccinated.

Of the four vaccines tested on people who took Coronavac, the one from Pfizer/BioNTech worked the most, providing greater protection to those who received the dose.

After that came Oxford/AstraZeneca, produced in Brazil by Fiocruz, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), and finally Coronavac, produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute.

In other words, the four vaccines worked to increase people’s immunity when given as a booster dose — but different vaccines showed greater effectiveness in the case of people who had already taken Coronavac.

The messenger RNA, manufactured by Pfizer, showed an even more robust response.

The researcher and professor at the University of Oxford, Sue Ann Costa Clemens, is going to meet with the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to show the data.

They should not be disclosed in detail, as the study has not yet undergone peer review, that is, the scrutiny of independent scientists from other countries.

The study will be released at a time when Brazil advances in the application of the booster dose: 8.8 million people have already gone to health centers to receive it, reaching 9% of the population.