Photographer catches the exact moment when a shark bites a diver

posted on 12/09/2021 18:52



Moment when the shark bites the diver – (credit: Reproduction social networks)

In Nassau, Bahamas, photographer Tanner Mansell, from Florida, and diver Chang Sien Chin, from Australia, were startled when a shark bit into the diver’s hand. Tanner had camera in hand and managed to record the attack.

Luckily, Chang was wearing a metal glove that protects his hand from the animal’s sharp teeth, and managed to get out unharmed.

To the sun, Tanner, who was not wearing the protective glove, said: “I wasn’t wearing any chain mail. I was unprotected, however, that’s what makes these moments fun for me. These moments make me feel alive, the adrenaline and intensity of the moment are impactful”

The two had bait boxes on the spot and attracted about 20 sharks. Even a little more than a meter from the animal that bit his colleague, Tanner did not suffer any attacks.

The photographer says that he started diving and fishing when he was still a child. “The first time I swam with sharks, I had never felt like this, at peace with the world, and I realized I had to find a way to do this for the rest of my life. I took photography to document my journey and have since turned it into my career.”