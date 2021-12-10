Photographer rescues a dog on an abandoned island and can’t stay away from him anymore

Photographer Wesley White went to Thatch Caye Island in Belize for a business trip, and there he was surprised to find an abandoned dog, very thin, hungry and desperate for help.

White loved kayaking, so on his day off he decided to rent a kayak at his resort. With that, he went to an uninhabited island, where he planned to have a picnic. Once he got there, he pulled his kayak to shore and began looking for a place to picnic.

That’s when the photographer realized that the island wasn’t really abandoned. There was a small stray stray dog ​​that lived on the island. The poor dog was so thin that Wesley could see every one of his ribs. It was clear that the dog could not survive much longer without help.

‘I was just waiting’

Even though the dog was clearly in pain, its tail was still wagging in glee when he saw the man approaching. “My heart exploded from my chest. He was just waiting for a human to show up,” Wesley said.

White knew he couldn’t leave the dog alone on the island. So he kindly placed the pet in his kayak and brought it back to Thatch Caye. With this twist, the photographer’s entire plan changed overnight. He only had two days left in Belize, and he was determined to find the dog a home before he left. He decided to name the little dog Winston.

Back, the photographer contacted the local humane society, who took Winston to a veterinary clinic. “Winston was found infested with mites, emaciated and dehydrated, but his organs were otherwise healthy,” wrote White on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram/Wesley G. White

Wesley spent his last two days in Belize alongside Winston, making sure he was okay. When it came time for him to return home to Montana, USA, he was heartbroken. “It was like giving up on my puppy all of a sudden,” White said.

He started thinking about adopting Winston, but he already had two dogs at home. He didn’t know if his dogs and Winston would get along. So, he ended up going home without the pet.

After two months, Wesley couldn’t get Winston out of his mind. So the photographer decided to return to Belize and adopt the dog he had fallen in love with at first sight. Winston was so excited to see his friend that his tail wouldn’t stop wagging during their reunion.

Photo: Instagram/Wesley G. White

Winston and Wesley flew to Montana, and the photographer nervously introduced the new pet to his other two dogs. Fortunately, everyone understood and soon, the three were treated like brothers.

Photo: Instagram/Wesley G. White

“Mr. Winston now weighs 17 pounds, 11 pounds more than when I met him in December,” White wrote on Facebook. “Having 3 dogs is a little wild, but I’m loving it!” Winston even gained an Instagram account, which already has more than 27 thousand followers who love to follow his daily life.