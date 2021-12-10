‘Pictures speak’ · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be put against the wall after having a dirty lie unmasked by Santiago (José de Abreu). The owner of the Redentor supermarket chain will discover that the day care centers for employees were closed and that his son-in-law hid this information, which will make him furious in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo. “Images speak for themselves”, the rich man will vent.

US next chapters of the plot , a baby will be found in the locker room of one of the supermarkets. The story will turn into a scandal in the press, as the child’s mother, an employee of the network, no longer had anyone to leave her with during working hours, precisely because of the closing of the day care centers.

Furious, the fake Renato will confront Túlio (Daniel Dantas), who will confirm that he took action to be able to embezzle more money from the company. The protagonist will then report that the scandal ended up in the newspapers.

“Don’t worry: Ruth [Pathy Dejesus] entered the circuit and got a house for that cleaning lady in Baixada, a job as a lookout for her husband, I don’t know where, and a hush of respect — that these people didn’t come into the world for a walk”, will affirm the villain.

“I don’t believe it,” Christian will respond. “Believe me. It’s up to the press to ask and the cleaning lady will say that she had taken a medicine and had a blackout — and that’s why she ended up forgetting the child in the bathroom,” added the rogue.

Confronted by father-in-law

Later, Santiago will find out what happened and demand an explanation from Barbara’s husband (Alinne Mores). “A baby abandoned by an employee in the bathroom of one of our units. Can you explain to me what’s going on?”, the entrepreneur will ask.

“Well, Mr. Santiago, the press exaggerates. In fact, it’s not what it seems,” argues Christian. “How not? The images speak for themselves. The helplessness of this woman with her child in her arms. Why wasn’t this child at the daycare?”, retorted Rebeca’s father (Andrea Beltrão).

Afterwards, the fraudster will be forced to tell about the closing of the day care centers, but without revealing the real reason. The boy’s father-in-law will be disappointed and order the measure to be reversed.

“And from now on, please be more discerning, yes? You know my work philosophy and I honestly thought you would share it with me”, the veteran will say.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

