PL intends to reduce the price of gasoline and gas cylinders

Bill No. 1472/2021, which establishes a stabilization in fuel prices, has already passed through the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee. According to senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), author of the proposal, the idea is to reduce the average value of gasoline from BRL 8 to BRL 5, and cooking gas from BRL 120 to BRL 65, and still maintain Petrobras’ profitability at a profit margin of 50%.

According to Carvalho, to achieve this goal, the folder considers international market prices, as well as the costs of oil production in building the final value paid by the consumer. In this way, change the pricing policy for gasoline, diesel and GL and create a tax on oil exports.

In addition, the text provides for the creation of a band system, which establishes a table of maximum and minimum prices for derivatives, which, in turn, could be practiced. These and other measures, in theory, will protect the consumer from price variations in the domestic and international market.

In relation to the tax created for the export of crude oil, which is one of the most sensitive points foreseen in the PL. The text provides for the application of progressive rates to support the price band. In this way, “creating temporary subsidy so that prices do not exceed the upper limit of the band.” says Carvalho.

On the other hand, specialists point out that the price freeze does not take into account international variations in the price of oil. In addition, critics say the changes could interfere with Petrobras’ accounts, as well as the company’s investment capacity. On this second point, Rogério Carvalho stated in an interview.

“Our proposal demonstrates that there are possible solutions, which guarantee profitability for Petrobras, but also internal supply and stability in the prices of oil products. As I said before, we are working on a 50% profit margin for the company, with gasoline, on average, at R$ 5. “says the Senator, in an interview with UOL’s column.

As stated previously in the article, the measure has already received approval in a commission in the Federal Senate, however, the proposal must still go through the House’s plenary, if approved, it goes to the Chamber of Deputies.